Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Boosted by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. 43,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

