Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. 3,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,888. Plexus has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.81.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

