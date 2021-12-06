Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $24.32 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of 810.67 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,466.67%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

