PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Million

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007041 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

