Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Preferred Apartment Communities posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,864. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $720.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

