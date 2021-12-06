Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $714.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

