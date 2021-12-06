Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 44,100 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 205,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

