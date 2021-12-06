Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,619 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 83,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.66 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $335.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.78.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

