Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $115,000 Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.
GROW opened at $4.77 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
