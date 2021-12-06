Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $115,000 Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

GROW opened at $4.77 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

