Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $50,000 in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,382 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 308.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 83.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

