Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $124,000 Position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWR opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

