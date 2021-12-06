Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $179.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $183.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

