Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,790.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,627.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

