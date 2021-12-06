Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $7.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.