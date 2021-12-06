Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,324 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after acquiring an additional 386,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

