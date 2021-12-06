Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,091 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yellow were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yellow by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 486,874 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yellow by 2,573.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yellow by 3,374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Yellow alerts:

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $680.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Yellow Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.