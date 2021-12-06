Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

