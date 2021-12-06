Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $15.46 on Monday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

