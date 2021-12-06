Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,789 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,492,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,053,000 after buying an additional 382,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,412,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 212,801 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,071,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 774,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AEF opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.