Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after buying an additional 912,292 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

