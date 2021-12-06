Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $179.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.