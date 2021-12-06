Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,693 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.99% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 88,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

XLSR opened at $45.85 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

