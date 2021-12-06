Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR opened at $43.43 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.