Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.30

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 1691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

