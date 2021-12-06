ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 215,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.69. 668,317 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.