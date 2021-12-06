ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 88,417 shares.The stock last traded at $116.40 and had previously closed at $117.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth $46,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

