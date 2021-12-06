Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

PB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.77. 266,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

