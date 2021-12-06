ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 4,613 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE PM opened at $89.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

