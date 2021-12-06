ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 49,505 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 69.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $14.94 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.