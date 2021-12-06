ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 883 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

