ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Apyx Medical worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $435.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.89. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.