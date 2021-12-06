ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

