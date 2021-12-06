ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

