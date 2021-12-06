PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

