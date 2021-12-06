Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will report $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $24.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.85 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PXS shares. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 305,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

