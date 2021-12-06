Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Decreased by KeyCorp

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.00 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.