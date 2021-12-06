Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.74 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.74 million and approximately $180.67 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.10 or 0.08444315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.17 or 1.00081087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00077025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

