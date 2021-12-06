QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Financial Comparison

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QIWI and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIWI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Uber Technologies 0 3 27 0 2.90

QIWI presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.09%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $69.76, indicating a potential upside of 94.58%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than QIWI.

Risk & Volatility

QIWI has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QIWI and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIWI $585.30 million 0.85 $124.79 million $2.13 3.72 Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 6.24 -$6.77 billion ($1.30) -27.58

QIWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIWI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QIWI and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIWI 23.71% 32.47% 14.24% Uber Technologies -15.87% -9.53% -3.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of QIWI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats QIWI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate.

