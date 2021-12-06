Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report sales of $108.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.30 million to $109.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 417,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,848 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,191 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.