Quantum Resistant Ledger 1-Day Volume Tops $68,548.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $68,548.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.04 or 0.08634173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00319353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.68 or 0.00934495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00078331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00401435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00296136 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,457,847 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

