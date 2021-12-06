QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $151.56 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

