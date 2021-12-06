Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.04

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 3353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

