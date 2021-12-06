Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.88. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

