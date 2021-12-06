Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,682,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 400.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $145,105,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $306.72 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

