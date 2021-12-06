Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0966 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $45.64 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.36 or 0.08467855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.44 or 1.00403566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00078956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

