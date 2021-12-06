RAMP Reaches One Day Volume of $34.30 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. RAMP has a total market cap of $87.31 million and approximately $34.30 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,899,450 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

