Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.924 per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

