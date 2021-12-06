Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $15,804.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,321.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.34 or 0.08497926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00315543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00918418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00078288 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.00 or 0.00405507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.59 or 0.00368181 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,207,830,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

