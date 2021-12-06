Raymond James Analysts Give Tecsys (TSE:TCS) a C$70.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on Tecsys (TSE:TCS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

TCS opened at C$48.77 on Thursday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$39.18 and a one year high of C$66.58. The stock has a market cap of C$710.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$33.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

