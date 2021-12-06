Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 505 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.